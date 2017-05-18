Century Extrusions' board meeting on May 25, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, interalia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with the Company's code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed for all Directors, Officers and Designated Employees of the Company from May 18, 2017 to May 24, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE