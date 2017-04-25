App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 25, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Enka's board meeting on May 10, 2017

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 10th May, 2017 to consider and approve the audited annual financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and for the quarter ended on that date.

Century Enka's board meeting on May 10, 2017
This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 10th May, 2017 to transact the following business : (i) to consider and approve the audited annual financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and for the quarter ended on that date, and (ii) recommendation of Dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Please display a copy of this letter on your Notice Board/ Website for the information of your members.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.