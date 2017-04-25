Century Enka's board meeting on May 10, 2017

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 10th May, 2017 to transact the following business : (i) to consider and approve the audited annual financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and for the quarter ended on that date, and (ii) recommendation of Dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Please display a copy of this letter on your Notice Board/ Website for the information of your members.Source : BSE