May 10, 2017 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
G.M. Singhvi ceases to be director of Century Enka
This is to inform that the tenure of Mr. G.M. Singhvi, the Whole-time Director of the Company will expire on 15th May, 2017 and will cease to be Whole-time Director and thus as Director of the Company.Source : BSE