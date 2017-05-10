App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

G.M. Singhvi ceases to be director of Century Enka

This is to inform that the tenure of Mr. G.M. Singhvi, the Whole-time Director of the Company will expire on 15th May, 2017 and will cease to be Whole-time Director and thus as Director of the Company.

G.M. Singhvi ceases to be director of Century Enka
This is to inform that the tenure of Mr. G.M. Singhvi, the Whole-time Director of the Company will expire on 15th May, 2017 and will cease to be Whole-time Director and thus as Director of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.