May 10, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Century Enka recommends dividend
Century Enka Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 10, 2017, inter alia, have recommended dividend at Rs. 7.00 Per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2017, (Previous year Rs. 7.50 per equity share).
