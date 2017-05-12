App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Textiles recommends dividend

Century Textiles & Industries has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2017, has recommended dividend of Rs. 5.50 on equity shares of Rs.10/- each equivalent to 55 percent on Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approvals, if any.

Century Textiles recommends dividend
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Rs. 5.50 (Rupees Five and paise fifty only) on equity shares of Rs.10/- each equivalent to 55% (Fifty five percent) on Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approvals, if any. In the previous year the same amount was paid as dividend. The dividend when declared by the Company in General Meeting will be paid in accordance with the provisions of the relevant law for the time being in force.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.