Century Textiles recommends dividend

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Rs. 5.50 (Rupees Five and paise fifty only) on equity shares of Rs.10/- each equivalent to 55% (Fifty five percent) on Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approvals, if any. In the previous year the same amount was paid as dividend. The dividend when declared by the Company in General Meeting will be paid in accordance with the provisions of the relevant law for the time being in force.Source : BSE