Apr 27, 2017 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Century's board meeting to be held on May 12, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 12th May, 2017, wherein among other items, the draft Directors' Report and audited accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and recommendation of Dividend on Equity Shares, if any, will be considered by the Board.Source : BSE