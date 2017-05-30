App
May 30, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Centum Electron: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 have considered and approved the below:

1.Allotment of 40,221 equity shares to the employees pursuant to exercise of stock options granted to them under Centum ESOP 2007 & ESOP 2013 Plan.

2.The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three only) per equity share on the paid up share capital of the company.

3.Adopted the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and year ending 31st March 2017.

We request you to take the above on record.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

