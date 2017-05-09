May 09, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Centum Electronics to consider final dividend
Centum Electronics Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on May 30, 2017, to approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2016-17.
Centum Electronics Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider the following matters;
1. To approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2016-17
2. To consider the recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any.Source : BSE
1. To approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2016-17
2. To consider the recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any.Source : BSE