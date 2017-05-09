Centum Electronics' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, to consider the following matters 1.To approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2016-17 2.To consider the recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17,if any.Source : BSE