Centrum Capital: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on December 11, 2017:1. has approved the acquisition of Centrum Financial Services Limited, Centrum Microcredit Private Limited and Centrum Housing Finance Limited, step-down subsidiary companies from the immediate subsidiary company i.e. Centrum Retail Services Limited. The details, as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI circular dated September 09, 2015, are mentioned in Annexure; and2. has authorised the Fund Raising Committee to determine requirements of funds from time to time and take all such necessary actions and decisions including the mode of raising capital, price, ratio, timing etc. including the nature of securities such as preference shares, debentures, QIPs, right issue etc.The Meeting of the Board of director of the Company commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M.Source : BSE