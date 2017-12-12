App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 11, 2017 11:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centrum Capital: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on December 11, 2017 and has approved the acquisition of Centrum Financial Services Limited, Centrum Microcredit Private Limited and Centrum Housing Finance Limited, step-down subsidiary companies from the immediate subsidiary company i.e. Centrum Retail Services Limited.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on December 11, 2017:

1. has approved the acquisition of Centrum Financial Services Limited, Centrum Microcredit Private Limited and Centrum Housing Finance Limited, step-down subsidiary companies from the immediate subsidiary company i.e. Centrum Retail Services Limited. The details, as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI circular dated September 09, 2015, are mentioned in Annexure; and

2. has authorised the Fund Raising Committee to determine requirements of funds from time to time and take all such necessary actions and decisions including the mode of raising capital, price, ratio, timing etc. including the nature of securities such as preference shares, debentures, QIPs, right issue etc.

The Meeting of the Board of director of the Company commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.