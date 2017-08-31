App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centrum Capital: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 31, 2017 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 3017. Please find enclosed the said Unaudited Results along with Limited Review Report as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Centrum Capital: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 31, 2017:

1. has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 3017. Please find enclosed the said Unaudited Results along with Limited Review Report as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

2. has declared, payment of interim dividend of Re. 0.05/- (Five Paise only) per fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1 each of the Company. The said interim dividend on equity shares will be credited/dispatched on or before September 30, 2017 to those members whose name appear on the Company's Register of Members and to the beneficial owners whose particulars would be furnished by the Depositories as on Record date i.e. Friday, September 08, 2017.

The Meeting of the Board of director of the Company commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 01.40 P.M.
Source : BSE

