you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centrum Capital: Outcome of AGM

We wish to inform you that the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

Centrum Capital: Outcome of AGM
we wish to inform you that the 39th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company was held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at M. I. G. Cricket Club, M. I. G. Colony, Ramakrishna Paramahans Marg, Bandra East, Mumbai – 400051 and based on the Scrutinizer's Report dated September ---, 2017 for voting at AGM venue through poll process and Remote e-voting, resolutions have been declared passed with requisite majority.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the details of voting results in the prescribed format along with the Scrutinizer's Report.
Source : BSE

