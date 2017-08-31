Aug 31, 2017 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Centrum Capital declared interim dividend
Centrum Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 31, 2017, inter alia, has declared, payment of interim dividend of Re. 0.05/- (Five Paise only) per fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1 each of the Company.
