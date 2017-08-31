Centrum Capital approves dividend

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 31, 2017:1. has declared, payment of interim dividend of Re. 0.05/- (Five Paise only) per fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1 each of the Company. The said interim dividend on equity shares will be credited/dispatched on or before September 30, 2017 to those members whose name appear on the Company's Register of Members and to the beneficial owners whose particulars would be furnished by the Depositories as on Record date i.e. Friday, September 08, 2017.Please take the above on records and acknowledge receipt of the same.Source : BSE