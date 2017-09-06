App
Sep 06, 2017 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centron Ind's AGM held on September 29, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Notice of 65th Annual General Meeting of the Members of CENTRON INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 01:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the company.

Notice of 65th Annual General Meeting of the Members of CENTRON INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE LIMITED to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 01:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the company to transact the businesses as mentioned in the Notice.Source : BSE

