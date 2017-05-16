May 15, 2017 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Central Bank's board meeting on May 23, 2017
We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Tuesday, 23rd May 2017, inter-alia to consider and take on record audited consolidated financial results of the Bank for the financial year ended 31st March 2017.
