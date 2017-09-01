Sep 01, 2017 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Centerac Technologies' AGM on September 21, 2017
Pursuant to regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are attaching the Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 21st September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m
Pursuant to regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are attaching the Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 21st September, 2017 at 9.30 a.mSource : BSE