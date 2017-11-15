Centennial Sutures - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, the November 14, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. approved the following:1). Approval of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.2). Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended September 30, 2017.The meeting was concluded at 1.45 p.m.Source : BSE