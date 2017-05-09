Cenlub Industries to consider dividend

Cenlub Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider and transact the following businesses:1. To considers approve inter-alia the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. To recommend declaration of dividend for financial year ended March 31, 2017, if any;Further, the Trading Window as described in Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, will remain closed for all directors/officers/designated employees of the Company for the above purpose from May 16, 2017 to till the expiry of 48 hours of publication of financial result to the stock exchanges.Source : BSE