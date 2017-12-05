Ceinsys Tech's board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is for your information that the Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 14 December, 2017 at Registered Office of the Company situated at 10/5, I.T. Park, Nagpur-440022 to consider the following agenda items:1. To discuss and approve Half Yearly Financial Results for 30th September 2017.2. To discuss and approve the resignation of Ms. Shrilekha Lanjekar.3. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair.Further, in terms of trading restrictions placed by the Company's Code of Conduct/Prohibition of Insider Trading Policy for preventing insider trading formulated in compliance of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors/Officers and Designated Employees of the Company from 4th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017.Source : BSE