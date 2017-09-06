Ceeta Industries' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at its Head Office at 2F, Park Plaza, North Block, 71 Park Street, Kolkata - 700016, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.In this regard, further trading window shall remain closed for the Insiders from 7th September, 2017 to 16th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE