Ceeta Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at its Head Office at 2F, Park Plaza, North Block, 71 Park Street, Kolkata - 700 016, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further in this regard, trading window shall remain closed for the Insiders from 23rd May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive).