CCL Products India's board meeting on February 1, 2018

We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 1st day of February, 2018 at Hotel Marigold situated at Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500016 inter-alia to consider un-audited standalone financial results and un-audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2017.This is for your information and necessary records.Source : BSE