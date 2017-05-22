May 22, 2017 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CCL Products board to consider dividend
CCL Products (India) has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017 have recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of nominal value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2016-17.
