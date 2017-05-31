App
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Catvision board recommends dividend of Re. 1 per equity share
Catvision Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 31, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a divided of Re. 1 per equity share to the equity shareholders for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

