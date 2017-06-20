Jun 20, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Castrol India's promoter acquires stake in company
Castrol Limited UK of BP Group Companies, Promoter of Castrol India Limited ("CIL") having 50.89% shareholding has informed CIL that it has acquired 5,41,896 Equity Shares (0.11%) shareholding of CIL from BP Mauritius Limited, another BP Group Company.
