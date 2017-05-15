Castrol India's board meeting on May, 31 2017

This is to inform you that a Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 31 May 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017 The trading window has been closed from 21 March 2017 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for first quarter ended 31 March 2017 are made public on 31 May 2017.Source : BSE