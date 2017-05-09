Carnation Industries to consider dividend

Carnation Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017, and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares, if any.Pursuant to this the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) for insiders covered under “Carnation Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading” would commence from May 19, 2017 and would end 48 hours after the announcement of the audited financial results are made public on May 26, 2017.Source : BSE