Career Point's board meeting on November 24, 2017

Board Meeting on 24 November 2017

Career Point is in the Computers - Software - Training sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 236.36 crore.

The company management includes Pramod Maheshwari - Chairman & M.D & CEO, Om Prakash Maheshwari - Executive Director & CFO, Nawal Kishore Maheshwari - Executive Director, Pawan Kumar Lalpuria - Director, Pritam Kumar Goswami - Director, Vishal Jain - Director, Ram Swaroop Chaudhary - Director, Mahesh Gupta - Director, Neelima Maheshwari - Director, Jagdish Prasad Sarda - Director. Source : BSE