Jun 14, 2017 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CARE: Change of Company Name
CARE has informed that the Registrar of Companies have approved the change of name of the Company from Credit Analysis and Research Limited to 'CARE Ratings Limited' and has issued the fresh certificate of incorporation with the change in name to the Company.
