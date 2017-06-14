App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 14, 2017 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CARE: Change of Company Name

CARE has informed that the Registrar of Companies have approved the change of name of the Company from Credit Analysis and Research Limited to 'CARE Ratings Limited' and has issued the fresh certificate of incorporation with the change in name to the Company.

CARE: Change of Company Name
we would like to inform you that the Registrar of Companies have approved the change of name of the Company from Credit Analysis and Research Limited to 'CARE Ratings Limited' and has issued the fresh certificate of incorporation with the change in name to the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.