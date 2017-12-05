Captain Polyplast's board of directors meeting held on December 12, 2017

the meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12thDecember, 2017 To consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017

Captain Poly is in the Plastics sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 159.00 crore.

The company management includes Ramesh D Khichadia - Chairman & Managing Director, Ashok K Patel - Whole Time Director, Harshadray L Patel - Independent Director, Dhanjibhai R Padmani - Independent Director, Anjana P Paghadar - Independent Director, Gopal D Khichadia - Director. Source : BSE