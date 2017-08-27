Aug 23, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Caprihans India's AGM on September 22, 2017
Attached herewith Notice of 71st AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at SUNVILLE BANQUETS, ROYAL HALL, 3RD FLOOR, Middle of Worli Flyover, 9, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018
Attached herewith Notice of 71st AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at SUNVILLE BANQUETS, ROYAL HALL, 3RD FLOOR, Middle of Worli Flyover, 9, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018Source : BSE