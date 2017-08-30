App
Aug 30, 2017 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capricorn Systems' director Ramesh Babu Gundapaneni resigns

Dear Sir,

With reference to the above subject, we would like to bring to your notice about the changes in the Directors of the Company.

1. Resignation of Sri. Ramesh Babu Gundapaneni as Director of the Company.


This is for your information and records.

For Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited

