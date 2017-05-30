App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 29, 2017 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capricorn: Outcome of board meeting

Please find attached Scan copy of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017 in PDF format along with Auditors Report and we request you to upload/update in your Website & records.

Capricorn: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,

Please find attached Scan copy of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017 in PDF format along with Auditors Report and Form A.


We request you to upload/update in your Website & records.

Thanks & Best regards

For Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited


Madhav Rao. D
Compliance OfficerSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.