May 29, 2017 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Capricorn: Outcome of board meeting
Please find attached Scan copy of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017 in PDF format along with Auditors Report and we request you to upload/update in your Website & records.
Dear Sir,
Please find attached Scan copy of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017 in PDF format along with Auditors Report and Form A.
We request you to upload/update in your Website & records.
Thanks & Best regards
For Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited
Madhav Rao. D
Compliance OfficerSource : BSE
Please find attached Scan copy of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017 in PDF format along with Auditors Report and Form A.
We request you to upload/update in your Website & records.
Thanks & Best regards
For Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited
Madhav Rao. D
Compliance OfficerSource : BSE