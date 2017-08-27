Aug 23, 2017 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions' board meeting on August 31, 2017
This is to inform the Stock Exchange that the Meeting of Board Meeting to be held on Aug 31, 2017 to fix AGM date time and Venu & consider other items.
For Capricorn Systems Global Solutions LimitedSource : BSE
