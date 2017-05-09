May 09, 2017 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Capricorn's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Dear Sir/Madam, Please find attached letter of Intimation of Board Meeting of the Board of Directors to consider Audited Financial Results for the MQ 2017 & Year Ended of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited in PDF format. Please upload/update in your records & website and do the needful. Thanks Regards for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd. D. Madhav Rao Compliance OfficerSource : BSE