App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capri Global: Outcome of committee meeting

The Independent Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, May 12, 2017.

Capri Global: Outcome of committee meeting
Outcome of the meeting of Independent Directors' The Independent Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, May 12, 2017 1.Reviewed the performance of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole; 2.Reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the Company; 3.Assessed the quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the company management and the Board. Kindly treat aforesaid disclosures under the regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and take the same on your records.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.