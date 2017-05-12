Capri Global: Outcome of committee meeting

Outcome of the meeting of Independent Directors' The Independent Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, May 12, 2017 1.Reviewed the performance of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole; 2.Reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the Company; 3.Assessed the quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the company management and the Board. Kindly treat aforesaid disclosures under the regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and take the same on your records.Source : BSE