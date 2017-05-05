App
May 05, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capri Global Capital to consider dividend

Capri Global Capital Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 13, 2017, to approve the Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.

Capri Global Capital Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 13, 2017, inter alia:

1. To approve the Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.

2. To seek approval for raising of funds by way issue of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

3. To recommend dividend on Equity shares of the Company.

Further, pursuant to Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the Insiders shall remain closed from, May 05, 2017 to May 15, 2017 (both days inclusive) who have already been informed of the same.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

