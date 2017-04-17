Caplin Point Laboratories' board meeting on May 10, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on WEDNESDAY, MAY 10,2017 inter alia: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31,2017. 2.Recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2016-17 Accordingly, the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company will remain closed for Promoters, Directors, other Connected Persons and Employees of the Company from April 18,2017 to May 12,2017 (both days inclusive ) as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,2015Source : BSE