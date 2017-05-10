May 10, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Caplin Labs approves dividend
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, May 10,2017, have recommended a Dividend of 75 percent (i.e) Rs. 1.50 paise per equity share at the face value of Rs.2 each for the financial year ended March 31,2017
