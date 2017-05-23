App
May 23, 2017 10:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capital Trust: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd May, 2017.

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd May, 2017, inter-alia discussed and approved the following matters: 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. In compliance with Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the results along with Audit report for the same period have been enclosed. 2.Payment of Dividend at the rate of 15% per Equity Share subject to approval of members in the Annual General Meeting. 3.Date of Annual General Meeting as 25th July, 2017. 4.Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 5.Fund raising through various options including Qualified Institutional Placement/Preferential Allotment subject to approval of members in their General Meeting. 6.Fund raising through Convertible and Non-Convertible Debentures. 7.Takeover of a Company registered under Companies Act, 2013 and to register it as a Housing Finance Company with the National Housing Bank subject to approval of various statutory authorities.Source : BSE

