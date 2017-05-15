Capital Trust to consider dividend

Capital Trust Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.This meeting shall also consider recommendation of dividend for FY 2016-17.Further, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the company will remain closed from the start of business hours on May 16, 2017 till the completion of 48 hours after the results are made public on May 23, 2017 that is, till the close of business hours on May 23, 2017.Source : BSE