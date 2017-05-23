May 23, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Capital Trust's board recommends dividend
Capital Trust has informed that the board of directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, has discussed and approved the Payment of Dividend at the rate of 15% per Equity Share subject to approval of members in the Annual General Meeting.
Capital Trust Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has discussed and approved the following matters:
- Payment of Dividend at the rate of 15% per Equity Share subject to approval of members in the Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
- Payment of Dividend at the rate of 15% per Equity Share subject to approval of members in the Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE