Capital Trade's board to consider dividend on equity shares

Capital Trade Links Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial year ended March 31, 2017,if any.3. Preferential issue of Equity Share/warrants.4. Change of registered office of the Company.5. Appointment of Mr. Vinay Kumar as a Whole-Time Director.6. Appointment of Internal and Secretarial Auditor.Further, the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed w.e.f. May 17, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE