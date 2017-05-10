Capital Trade's board meeting on May 27, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 27th May, 2017 at 4.00 P.M at the registered office of the Company to transact the business as attached herewith. Thanking you. For Capital Trade Links Limited Sd/- Hariom Sharma Company SecretarySource : BSE