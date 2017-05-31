Capital First's Debenture Committee meeting will be held on June 05, 2017

Intimation of proposed issue of Non-Convertible DebenturesWe wish to inform you that the meeting of the Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, June 05, 2017 inter – alia to consider and approve the Private Placement of Rated, Listed, Secured/ Unsecured/ Perpetual, Redeemable Non-Convertible securities in the nature of Debentures to be listed on the Debt Market segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.Source : BSE