May 31, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Capital First's Debenture Committee meeting will be held on June 05, 2017
Intimation of proposed issue of Non-Convertible Debentures
We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, June 05, 2017 inter – alia to consider and approve the Private Placement of Rated, Listed, Secured/ Unsecured/ Perpetual, Redeemable Non-Convertible securities in the nature of Debentures to be listed on the Debt Market segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.Source : BSE
