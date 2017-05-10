Capital First recommends dividend

Capital First Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 10, 2017, inter alia, has recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders, payment of Dividend of Rs. 2.60/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (26%), to the equity shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-2017. The said dividend, if approved by shareholders, is proposed to be paid on or after July 06, 2017.Source : BSE