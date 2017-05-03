Capital First's board meeting to be held on May 10, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Registered Office at One Indiabulls Centre, Tower 2A & 2B, 10th Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai 400 013 to inter – alia consider and approve the following matters: i.Approval of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. ii.Recommendation of final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 2016-17. iii.Raising funds by issue of securities. iv.Matters relating to the ensuing 12th Annual General Meeting. The Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company has been closed for Insiders with immediate effect till Friday, May 12, 2017 (both days inclusive) as per Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of trading by Insiders of the Company.Source : BSE