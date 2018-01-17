Capital First to consider December quarter numbers on January 24, 2018

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') and Closure of Trading WindowDear Sir/Madam,Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Registered Office at One Indiabulls Centre, Tower 2A & 2B, 10th Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai 400 013 to inter - alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017 and to transact other business, if any.The Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company has been closed for Insiders with immediate effect till Friday, January 26, 2018 (both days inclusive) as per Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of trading by Insiders of the Company.Source : BSE