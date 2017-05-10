May 10, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Capital First approves dividend
The Board has also recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders, payment of Dividend of Rs. 2.60/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (26 percent), to the equity shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-2017. The said dividend, if approved by shareholders, is proposed to be paid on or after July 06, 2017.
